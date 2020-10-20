Earnings results for IQVIA (NYSE:IQV)

IQVIA Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/20/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.41. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.49.

IQVIA last issued its quarterly earnings results on July 22nd, 2020. The medical research company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. IQVIA has generated $5.94 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 241.3. IQVIA has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, October 20th, 2020.

17 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for IQVIA in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $165.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 0.58%. The high price target for IQV is $200.00 and the low price target for IQV is $110.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 16 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

IQVIA has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.94, and is based on 16 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $165.00, IQVIA has a forecasted upside of 0.6% from its current price of $164.05. IQVIA has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

IQVIA does not currently pay a dividend. IQVIA does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, IQVIA insiders have sold 31,308.67% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $1,599,400.00 in company stock and sold $502,350,243.00 in company stock. Only 6.00% of the stock of IQVIA is held by insiders. 88.65% of the stock of IQVIA is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for IQVIA are expected to grow by 23.60% in the coming year, from $5.72 to $7.07 per share. The P/E ratio of IQVIA is 241.25, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.66. The P/E ratio of IQVIA is 241.25, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 40.68. IQVIA has a PEG Ratio of 3.05. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. IQVIA has a P/B Ratio of 5.08. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

