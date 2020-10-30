Earnings results for IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD)

iRadimed Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 10/30/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.02. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.2.

IRadimed last announced its earnings data on July 30th, 2020. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. The company earned $6.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 million. IRadimed has generated $0.78 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.0. IRadimed has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, October 30th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for IRadimed in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $26.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 18.45%. The high price target for IRMD is $26.00 and the low price target for IRMD is $26.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

IRadimed has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $26.00, IRadimed has a forecasted upside of 18.5% from its current price of $21.95. IRadimed has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD)

IRadimed does not currently pay a dividend. IRadimed does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD)

In the past three months, IRadimed insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $201,358.00 in company stock. 50.90% of the stock of IRadimed is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 36.86% of the stock of IRadimed is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD



Earnings for IRadimed are expected to grow by 1,600.00% in the coming year, from $0.03 to $0.51 per share. The P/E ratio of IRadimed is 51.05, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.75. The P/E ratio of IRadimed is 51.05, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 28.36. IRadimed has a P/B Ratio of 4.54. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

