Earnings results for Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/05/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.56. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.74.

Irhythm Technologies last posted its earnings results on August 6th, 2020. The reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.09. The business earned $50.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.18 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Irhythm Technologies has generated ($2.16) earnings per share over the last year. Irhythm Technologies has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, November 5th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Irhythm Technologies in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $186.44, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 17.49%. The high price target for IRTC is $250.00 and the low price target for IRTC is $130.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 10 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Irhythm Technologies has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Irhythm Technologies does not currently pay a dividend. Irhythm Technologies does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC)

In the past three months, Irhythm Technologies insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $20,106,646.00 in company stock. Only 3.10% of the stock of Irhythm Technologies is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC



Earnings for Irhythm Technologies are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.10) to ($0.64) per share. The P/E ratio of Irhythm Technologies is -91.11, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Irhythm Technologies has a P/B Ratio of 44.39. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

