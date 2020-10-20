Earnings results for iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT)

iRobot Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 10/20/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.75. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.24.

iRobot last posted its quarterly earnings data on July 21st, 2020. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $279.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.48 million. iRobot has generated $2.97 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.1. iRobot has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, October 20th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for iRobot in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $74.43, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 18.55%. The high price target for IRBT is $95.00 and the low price target for IRBT is $51.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 8 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

iRobot has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.09, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 8 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $74.43, iRobot has a forecasted downside of 18.6% from its current price of $91.38. iRobot has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT)

iRobot does not currently pay a dividend. iRobot does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT)

In the past three months, iRobot insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,079,689.00 in company stock. Only 2.91% of the stock of iRobot is held by insiders. 95.73% of the stock of iRobot is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT



Earnings for iRobot are expected to decrease by -36.54% in the coming year, from $1.56 to $0.99 per share. The P/E ratio of iRobot is 27.12, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.66. The P/E ratio of iRobot is 27.12, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 30.75. iRobot has a PEG Ratio of 3.79. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. iRobot has a P/B Ratio of 3.96. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here