Earnings results for Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM)

Iron Mountain Incorporated is expected* to report earnings on 11/05/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.55. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.62.

Iron Mountain last announced its earnings results on August 6th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $982.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $933.06 million. Its revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Iron Mountain has generated $2.29 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.0. Iron Mountain has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, November 5th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Iron Mountain in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $31.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 16.45%. The high price target for IRM is $40.00 and the low price target for IRM is $17.00. There are currently 1 sell rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Iron Mountain has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.33, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $31.00, Iron Mountain has a forecasted upside of 16.5% from its current price of $26.62. Iron Mountain has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM)

Iron Mountain is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 9.05%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Iron Mountain has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Iron Mountain is 107.86%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Iron Mountain will have a dividend payout ratio of 97.63% in the coming year. This indicates that Iron Mountain may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM)

In the past three months, Iron Mountain insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $218,448.00 in company stock. Only 2.10% of the stock of Iron Mountain is held by insiders. 83.48% of the stock of Iron Mountain is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM



Earnings for Iron Mountain are expected to grow by 15.00% in the coming year, from $2.20 to $2.53 per share. The P/E ratio of Iron Mountain is 38.03, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.26. The P/E ratio of Iron Mountain is 38.03, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.45. Iron Mountain has a PEG Ratio of 2.13. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Iron Mountain has a P/B Ratio of 5.22. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

