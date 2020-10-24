SIERRA BANCORP (NASDAQ:BSRR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:WASH)

Sierra Bancorp last issued its quarterly earnings results on October 19th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.21. Sierra Bancorp has generated $2.33 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.2. Sierra Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, January 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS SIERRA BANCORP'S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)?

Sierra Bancorp’s stock was trading at $19.76 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, BSRR shares have increased by 7.6% and is now trading at $21.26.

TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES (NYSE:TDY) EARNINGS INFORMATION

Teledyne Technologies last released its quarterly earnings data on October 21st, 2020. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $749 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.85 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Teledyne Technologies has generated $10.51 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.3. Teledyne Technologies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, January 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES' STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)?

Teledyne Technologies’ stock was trading at $299.83 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, TDY shares have increased by 13.6% and is now trading at $340.46.

VALERO ENERGY (NYSE:VLO) EARNINGS INFORMATION

Valero Energy last announced its quarterly earnings results on October 22nd, 2020. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.19. The firm earned $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.79 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Valero Energy has generated $5.70 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.2. Valero Energy has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS VALERO ENERGY'S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)?

Valero Energy’s stock was trading at $54.42 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, VLO stock has decreased by 22.9% and is now trading at $41.97.

ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS (NASDAQ:ASPS) EARNINGS INFORMATION

Altisource Portfolio Solutions last posted its earnings results on August 6th, 2020. The business services provider reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.19. The firm earned $91.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.12 million. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has generated ($19.26) earnings per share over the last year. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, October 26th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS' STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)?

Altisource Portfolio Solutions’ stock was trading at $7.52 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, ASPS stock has increased by 68.4% and is now trading at $12.66.