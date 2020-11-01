FARO TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:FARO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FARO)

FARO Technologies last posted its earnings results on October 28th, 2020. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.12. FARO Technologies has generated $0.65 earnings per share over the last year. FARO Technologies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 17th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS FARO TECHNOLOGIES’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:FARO)

FARO Technologies’ stock was trading at $49.62 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, FARO shares have increased by 21.4% and is now trading at $60.24.

AMERICAN TOWER (NYSE:AMT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AMT)

American Tower last announced its quarterly earnings results on November 2nd, 2020. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. American Tower has generated $7.73 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.3. American Tower has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 23rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS AMERICAN TOWER’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:AMT)

American Tower’s stock was trading at $232.90 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, AMT shares have decreased by 1.4% and is now trading at $229.65.

HUNTSMAN (NYSE:HUN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:HUN)

Huntsman last issued its quarterly earnings data on October 29th, 2020. The basic materials company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Huntsman has generated $1.53 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.6. Huntsman has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS HUNTSMAN’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:HUN)

Huntsman’s stock was trading at $16.16 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, HUN stock has increased by 50.3% and is now trading at $24.29.

SANDSTORM GOLD (NYSE:SAND) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SAND)

Sandstorm Gold last announced its earnings data on July 30th, 2020. The reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $18.73 million for the quarter. Sandstorm Gold has generated $0.09 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.0.

DO WALL STREET ANALYSTS RECOMMEND INVESTORS BUY SHARES OF SANDSTORM GOLD? (NYSE:SAND)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Sandstorm Gold in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus recommendation of “Hold.”

