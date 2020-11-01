METHANEX (NASDAQ:MEOH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Methanex last announced its earnings data on October 28th, 2020. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.09. Methanex has generated $0.93 earnings per share over the last year. Methanex has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS METHANEX’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Methanex’s stock was trading at $17.41 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, MEOH shares have increased by 70.4% and is now trading at $29.67.

STERLING BANCORP (NASDAQ:SBT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SBT)

Sterling Bancorp last issued its quarterly earnings data on August 3rd, 2020. The reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.24. Sterling Bancorp has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.4. Sterling Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS STERLING BANCORP’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:SBT)

Sterling Bancorp’s stock was trading at $4.34 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, SBT stock has decreased by 18.7% and is now trading at $3.53.

UNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES (NYSE:UHS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:UHS)

Universal Health Services last issued its earnings data on October 29th, 2020. The health services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.96. The firm earned $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Universal Health Services has generated $9.99 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.9. Universal Health Services has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 24th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS UNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:UHS)

Universal Health Services’ stock was trading at $110.14 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, UHS shares have decreased by 0.5% and is now trading at $109.55.

VISTEON (NYSE:VC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:VC)

Visteon last announced its earnings results on October 29th, 2020. The auto parts company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.08. The firm earned $747 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.34 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Visteon has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

HOW HAS VISTEON’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:VC)

Visteon’s stock was trading at $55.76 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, VC shares have increased by 60.8% and is now trading at $89.65.

