ORRSTOWN FINANCIAL SERVICES (NASDAQ:ORRF) EARNINGS INFORMATION

Orrstown Financial Services last released its earnings results on October 20th, 2020. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Orrstown Financial Services has generated $1.84 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.5. Orrstown Financial Services has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, January 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ORRSTOWN FINANCIAL SERVICES’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:OGI)

Orrstown Financial Services’ stock was trading at $16.29 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, ORRF stock has decreased by 14.2% and is now trading at $13.98.

ACME UNITED (NYSE:ACU) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ACU)

Acme United last posted its earnings data on July 17th, 2020. The reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $44.04 million for the quarter. Acme United has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.6.

HOW OFTEN DOES ACME UNITED PAY DIVIDENDS? WHAT IS THE DIVIDEND YIELD FOR ACME UNITED? (NYSE:ACU)

Acme United announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share on Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th.

WORLD ACCEPTANCE (NASDAQ:WRLD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:WRLD)

World Acceptance last released its earnings results on October 22nd, 2020. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $1.29. World Acceptance has generated $6.59 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.3. World Acceptance has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS WORLD ACCEPTANCE’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:WRLD)

World Acceptance’s stock was trading at $64.22 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, WRLD stock has increased by 56.2% and is now trading at $100.31.

MEDICINOVA (NASDAQ:MNOV) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MNOV)

MediciNova last announced its earnings data on July 28th, 2020. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. MediciNova has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

HOW HAS MEDICINOVA’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:MNOV)

MediciNova’s stock was trading at $3.29 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, MNOV shares have increased by 65.3% and is now trading at $5.44.