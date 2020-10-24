SIGNATURE BANK (NASDAQ:SBNY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Signature Bank last posted its earnings results on October 20th, 2020. The bank reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.16. Signature Bank has generated $10.86 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.9. Signature Bank has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, January 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS SIGNATURE BANK’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Signature Bank’s stock was trading at $100.86 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, SBNY shares have decreased by 16.2% and is now trading at $84.57.

RUSH ENTERPRISES (NASDAQ:RUSHB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:RUSHB)

Rush Enterprises last announced its quarterly earnings data on October 21st, 2020. The reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.27. Rush Enterprises has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.7. Rush Enterprises has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS RUSH ENTERPRISES’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:RUSHB)

Rush Enterprises’ stock was trading at $34.05 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, RUSHB stock has increased by 1.6% and is now trading at $34.59.

WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORPORATION (NYSE:WAL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation last issued its quarterly earnings data on October 22nd, 2020. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $305.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.24 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Western Alliance Bancorporation has generated $4.84 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.9. Western Alliance Bancorporation has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORPORATION’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation’s stock was trading at $32.36 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, WAL shares have increased by 30.3% and is now trading at $42.15.

NEUROMETRIX (NASDAQ:NURO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:NURO)

NeuroMetrix last issued its earnings data on July 23rd, 2020. The medical device company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.36 million for the quarter. NeuroMetrix has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. NeuroMetrix has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, January 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS NEUROMETRIX’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:NURO)

NeuroMetrix’s stock was trading at $1.41 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, NURO shares have increased by 16.3% and is now trading at $1.64.