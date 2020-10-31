COUSINS PROPERTIES (NYSE:CUZ) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CUZ)

Cousins Properties last announced its quarterly earnings data on October 28th, 2020. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.48. Cousins Properties has generated $2.94 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.9. Cousins Properties has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS COUSINS PROPERTIES’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:CUZ)

Cousins Properties’ stock was trading at $31.15 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, CUZ stock has decreased by 18.2% and is now trading at $25.48.

FIRST FINANCIAL (NASDAQ:THFF) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:THFF)

First Financial last released its earnings results on October 28th, 2020. The bank reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.29. First Financial has generated $3.80 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.3. First Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS FIRST FINANCIAL’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:THFF)

First Financial’s stock was trading at $35.88 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, THFF stock has decreased by 3.2% and is now trading at $34.72.

FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. (NYSE:FMS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:FMS)

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. last released its earnings results on November 2nd, 2020. The reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. has generated $2.53 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.8.

HOW HAS FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO.’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:FMS)

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co.’s stock was trading at $35.43 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, FMS stock has increased by 7.9% and is now trading at $38.23.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:KBR)

KBR last released its quarterly earnings data on October 29th, 2020. The construction company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm earned $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. KBR has generated $1.69 earnings per share over the last year. KBR has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS KBR’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:KBR)

KBR’s stock was trading at $20.67 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, KBR stock has increased by 7.8% and is now trading at $22.29.

