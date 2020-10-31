KNOLL (NYSE:KNL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:KNL)

Knoll last announced its earnings results on October 26th, 2020. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Knoll has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.8. Knoll has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 16th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS KNOLL’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:KNL)

Knoll’s stock was trading at $12.97 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, KNL stock has decreased by 11.6% and is now trading at $11.46.

BOSTON PROPERTIES (NYSE:BXP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BXP)

Boston Properties last released its quarterly earnings data on November 1st, 2020. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.06. Boston Properties has generated $7.01 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.1. Boston Properties has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, January 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS BOSTON PROPERTIES’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:BXP)

Boston Properties’ stock was trading at $121.29 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, BXP shares have decreased by 40.3% and is now trading at $72.41.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:QCRH)

QCR last announced its earnings data on October 27th, 2020. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.27. QCR has generated $3.66 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.9. QCR has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, January 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS QCR’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:QCRH)

QCR’s stock was trading at $32.77 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, QCRH stock has decreased by 5.3% and is now trading at $31.03.

LIVONGO HEALTH (NASDAQ:LVGO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:LVGO)

Livongo Health last issued its quarterly earnings results on October 28th, 2020. The reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Livongo Health has generated ($1.01) earnings per share over the last year. Livongo Health has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, March 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS LIVONGO HEALTH’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:LVGO)

Livongo Health’s stock was trading at $25.16 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, LVGO shares have increased by 455.5% and is now trading at $139.77.