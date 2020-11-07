LOEWS (NYSE:L) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:L)

Loews last released its earnings results on August 3rd, 2020. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter. Loews has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Loews has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, February 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS LOEWS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:L)

Loews’ stock was trading at $39.73 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, L shares have decreased by 4.6% and is now trading at $37.89.

ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES (NYSE:ORA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ORA)

Ormat Technologies last announced its quarterly earnings results on November 3rd, 2020. The energy company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $158.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.47 million. Its revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Ormat Technologies has generated $1.46 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.5. Ormat Technologies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 23rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:ORA)

Ormat Technologies’ stock was trading at $62.55 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, ORA stock has increased by 16.3% and is now trading at $72.74.

TERRENO REALTY (NYSE:TRNO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TRNO)

Terreno Realty last issued its quarterly earnings data on August 5th, 2020. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.10. The company earned $45.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.83 million. Terreno Realty has generated $1.38 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.7.

HOW HAS TERRENO REALTY’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:TRNO)

Terreno Realty’s stock was trading at $50.84 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, TRNO shares have increased by 18.4% and is now trading at $60.19.

UNITY BIOTECHNOLOGY (NASDAQ:UBX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:UBX)

Unity Biotechnology last announced its quarterly earnings results on November 4th, 2020. The reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.07. Unity Biotechnology has generated ($1.88) earnings per share over the last year. Unity Biotechnology has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, March 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS UNITY BIOTECHNOLOGY’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:UBX)

Unity Biotechnology’s stock was trading at $5.39 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, UBX shares have decreased by 21.3% and is now trading at $4.24.