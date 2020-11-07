LCI INDUSTRIES (NYSE:LCII) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:LCII)

LCI Industries last released its earnings data on November 2nd, 2020. The reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.30. The firm earned $827.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.96 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. LCI Industries has generated $5.84 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.4. LCI Industries has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS LCI INDUSTRIES’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:LCII)

LCI Industries’ stock was trading at $85.30 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, LCII stock has increased by 44.7% and is now trading at $123.41.

WELBILT (NYSE:WBT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:WBT)

Welbilt last posted its earnings results on November 3rd, 2020. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. The business earned $298.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.73 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Welbilt has generated $0.68 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.3. Welbilt has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 23rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS WELBILT’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:WBT)

Welbilt’s stock was trading at $8.48 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, WBT stock has decreased by 19.2% and is now trading at $6.85.

LIBERTY LATIN AMERICA (NASDAQ:LILA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:LILA)

Liberty Latin America last posted its earnings results on November 8th, 2020. The reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.39. Liberty Latin America has generated ($0.44) earnings per share over the last year.

HOW HAS LIBERTY LATIN AMERICA’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:LILA)

Liberty Latin America’s stock was trading at $11.87 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, LILA shares have decreased by 13.7% and is now trading at $10.24.

ZYNERBA PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:ZYNE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ZYNE)

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals last announced its earnings results on August 10th, 2020. The reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.33. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has generated ($1.50) earnings per share over the last year.

HOW HAS ZYNERBA PHARMACEUTICALS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:ZYNE)

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals’ stock was trading at $3.89 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, ZYNE stock has decreased by 4.6% and is now trading at $3.71.