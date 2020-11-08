THE NEW HOME (NYSE:NWHM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:NWHM)

The New Home last posted its quarterly earnings data on November 2nd, 2020. The construction company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The New Home has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. The New Home has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS THE NEW HOME’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:NWHM)

The New Home’s stock was trading at $3.72 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, NWHM shares have increased by 45.4% and is now trading at $5.41.

EXTRA SPACE STORAGE (NYSE:EXR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:EXR)

Extra Space Storage last issued its quarterly earnings results on November 4th, 2020. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.36. The business earned $290.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.55 million. Its quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Extra Space Storage has generated $4.88 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.3. Extra Space Storage has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 16th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS EXTRA SPACE STORAGE’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:EXR)

Extra Space Storage’s stock was trading at $104.40 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, EXR shares have increased by 9.1% and is now trading at $113.90.

DONNELLEY FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS (NYSE:DFIN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:DFIN)

Donnelley Financial Solutions last announced its earnings results on November 4th, 2020. The reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.11. Donnelley Financial Solutions has generated $1.10 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.3. Donnelley Financial Solutions has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 24th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS DONNELLEY FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:DFIN)

Donnelley Financial Solutions’ stock was trading at $6.61 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, DFIN stock has increased by 117.9% and is now trading at $14.40.

THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP (NASDAQ:LSXMK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group last released its quarterly earnings data on August 10th, 2020. The technology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.42. The company earned $1.87 billion during the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has generated $1.53 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.3.

HOW HAS THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group’s stock was trading at $39.87 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, LSXMK stock has decreased by 2.7% and is now trading at $38.78.