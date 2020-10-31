SIMPSON MANUFACTURING (NYSE:SSD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SSD)

Simpson Manufacturing last posted its earnings results on October 31st, 2020. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.55. The firm earned $364 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.40 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Simpson Manufacturing has generated $2.98 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.3. Simpson Manufacturing has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, February 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS SIMPSON MANUFACTURING’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:SSD)

Simpson Manufacturing’s stock was trading at $75.09 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, SSD stock has increased by 18.2% and is now trading at $88.72.

ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES (NASDAQ:AMD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AMD)

Advanced Micro Devices last released its earnings data on October 27th, 2020. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.10. The firm earned $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Advanced Micro Devices has generated $0.48 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.1. Advanced Micro Devices has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, January 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:AMD)

Advanced Micro Devices’ stock was trading at $45.70 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, AMD shares have increased by 64.7% and is now trading at $75.29.

UNIQURE (NASDAQ:QURE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:QURE)

uniQure last released its earnings results on October 27th, 2020. The biotechnology company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $2.47. uniQure has generated ($3.11) earnings per share over the last year. uniQure has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, March 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS UNIQURE’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:QURE)

uniQure’s stock was trading at $47.54 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, QURE shares have decreased by 15.0% and is now trading at $40.43.

EQUINIX (NASDAQ:EQIX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Equinix last released its quarterly earnings data on October 28th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $4.71. Equinix has generated $22.81 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.7. Equinix has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS EQUINIX’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Equinix’s stock was trading at $598.80 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, EQIX stock has increased by 22.1% and is now trading at $731.24.