WIDEOPENWEST (NYSE:WOW) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:WOW)

WideOpenWest last released its earnings results on November 5th, 2020. The reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. WideOpenWest has generated $0.45 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.8. WideOpenWest has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, March 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS WIDEOPENWEST’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:WOW)

WideOpenWest’s stock was trading at $4.09 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, WOW shares have increased by 45.5% and is now trading at $5.95.

CYTOMX THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:CTMX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CTMX)

CytomX Therapeutics last posted its quarterly earnings results on November 5th, 2020. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.04. CytomX Therapeutics has generated ($2.26) earnings per share over the last year. CytomX Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CYTOMX THERAPEUTICS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:CTMX)

CytomX Therapeutics’ stock was trading at $5.87 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, CTMX shares have increased by 19.6% and is now trading at $7.02.

ORION ENERGY SYSTEMS (NASDAQ:OESX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:OESX)

Orion Energy Systems last issued its earnings results on November 5th, 2020. The electronics maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.00 by $0.06. Orion Energy Systems has generated $0.40 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.6. Orion Energy Systems has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ORION ENERGY SYSTEMS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:OESX)

Orion Energy Systems’ stock was trading at $4.00 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, OESX shares have increased by 82.8% and is now trading at $7.31.

CATALYST BIOSCIENCES (NASDAQ:CBIO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CBIO)

Catalyst Biosciences last released its earnings data on November 5th, 2020. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.08. Catalyst Biosciences has generated ($4.60) earnings per share over the last year. Catalyst Biosciences has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CATALYST BIOSCIENCES’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:CBIO)

Catalyst Biosciences’ stock was trading at $4.83 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, CBIO stock has increased by 14.5% and is now trading at $5.53.