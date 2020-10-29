Earnings results for Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR)

Issuer Direct Corporation is estimated to report earnings on 10/29/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.15. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.09.

Issuer Direct last released its quarterly earnings data on July 30th, 2020. The reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 million. Issuer Direct has generated $0.33 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.6.

Analyst Opinion on Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR)

There is no enough data Analyst Ratings

There is not enough analysis data for Issuer Direct.

Dividend Strength: Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR)

Issuer Direct does not currently pay a dividend. Issuer Direct does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR)

In the past three months, Issuer Direct insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 32.05% of the stock of Issuer Direct is held by insiders. Only 19.78% of the stock of Issuer Direct is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR



Earnings for Issuer Direct are expected to grow by 22.58% in the coming year, from $0.62 to $0.76 per share. The P/E ratio of Issuer Direct is 60.62, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.65. The P/E ratio of Issuer Direct is 60.62, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 30.05. Issuer Direct has a P/B Ratio of 3.00. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

