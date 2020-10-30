Earnings results for Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB)
Ita? CorpBanca is expected* to report earnings on 10/30/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.2.
Itaú Corpbanca last released its earnings data on July 31st, 2020. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $313.57 million for the quarter. Itaú Corpbanca has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Itaú Corpbanca has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, October 30th, 2020.
Analyst Opinion on Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB)
Dividend Strength: Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB)
Itaú Corpbanca is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 8.05%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Itaú Corpbanca has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years.
Insiders buying/selling: Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB)
In the past three months, Itaú Corpbanca insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.21% of the stock of Itaú Corpbanca is held by institutions.
Earnings and Valuation of Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB
The P/E ratio of Itaú Corpbanca is -1.56, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Itaú Corpbanca is -1.56, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Itaú Corpbanca has a P/B Ratio of 0.26. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.
