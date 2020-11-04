Earnings results for Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI)

Iteris, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/04/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.01. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.05.

Iteris last released its earnings results on August 4th, 2020. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.05 million. Iteris has generated ($0.14) earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.0. Iteris has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 4th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Iteris in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $8.83, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 112.34%. The high price target for ITI is $9.00 and the low price target for ITI is $8.50. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Iteris has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $8.83, Iteris has a forecasted upside of 112.3% from its current price of $4.16. Iteris has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI)

Iteris does not currently pay a dividend. Iteris does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI)

In the past three months, Iteris insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $14,875.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 5.64% of the stock of Iteris is held by insiders. 48.02% of the stock of Iteris is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI



Earnings for Iteris are expected to grow by 160.00% in the coming year, from $0.05 to $0.13 per share. The P/E ratio of Iteris is 26.00, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.22. The P/E ratio of Iteris is 26.00, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 61.84. Iteris has a PEG Ratio of 8.30. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Iteris has a P/B Ratio of 2.68. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

