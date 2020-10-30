Earnings results for ITT (NYSE:ITT)

ITT Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/30/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.71. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.97.

ITT last announced its earnings data on July 31st, 2020. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.21. The firm earned $514.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.49 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. ITT has generated $3.81 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.3. ITT has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, October 30th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on ITT (NYSE:ITT)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for ITT in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $67.43, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 7.39%. The high price target for ITT is $81.00 and the low price target for ITT is $52.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

ITT has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $67.43, ITT has a forecasted upside of 7.4% from its current price of $62.79. ITT has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: ITT (NYSE:ITT)

ITT has a dividend yield of 1.12%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. ITT does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of ITT is 17.85%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, ITT will have a dividend payout ratio of 20.36% next year. This indicates that ITT will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: ITT (NYSE:ITT)

In the past three months, ITT insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.50% of the stock of ITT is held by insiders. 90.80% of the stock of ITT is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of ITT (NYSE:ITT



Earnings for ITT are expected to grow by 16.78% in the coming year, from $2.86 to $3.34 per share. The P/E ratio of ITT is 17.35, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.75. The P/E ratio of ITT is 17.35, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Multi-Sector Conglomerates sector average P/E ratio of about 22.66. ITT has a PEG Ratio of 3.22. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. ITT has a P/B Ratio of 2.65. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

