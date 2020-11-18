Earnings results for Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN)

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. is expected* to report earnings on 11/18/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.27. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.37.

Ituran Location and Control last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 25th, 2020. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.16. The company earned $53.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.62 million. Ituran Location and Control has generated $1.58 earnings per share over the last year. Ituran Location and Control has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 18th, 2020. Ituran Location and Control will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, November 18th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Ituran Location and Control in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $16.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 0.57%. The high price target for ITRN is $16.00 and the low price target for ITRN is $16.00. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Ituran Location and Control has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $16.00, Ituran Location and Control has a forecasted upside of 0.6% from its current price of $15.91. Ituran Location and Control has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN)

Ituran Location and Control pays a meaningful dividend of 3.07%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Ituran Location and Control does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Ituran Location and Control is 30.38%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Ituran Location and Control will have a dividend payout ratio of 30.97% next year. This indicates that Ituran Location and Control will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN)

In the past three months, Ituran Location and Control insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 62.51% of the stock of Ituran Location and Control is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN



Earnings for Ituran Location and Control are expected to grow by 26.02% in the coming year, from $1.23 to $1.55 per share. The P/E ratio of Ituran Location and Control is -37.88, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Ituran Location and Control is -37.88, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Ituran Location and Control has a P/B Ratio of 2.50. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

