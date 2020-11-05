Earnings results for J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF)

J & J Snack Foods Corp. is expected* to report earnings on 11/05/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.05. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.3599999999999999.

Analyst Opinion on J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for J & J Snack Foods in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $138.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 2.15%. The high price target for JJSF is $140.00 and the low price target for JJSF is $137.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF)

J & J Snack Foods pays a meaningful dividend of 1.61%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. J & J Snack Foods has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of J & J Snack Foods is 46.46%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on EPS estimates, J & J Snack Foods will have a dividend payout ratio of 78.50% in the coming year. This indicates that J & J Snack Foods may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF)

In the past three months, J & J Snack Foods insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 21.00% of the stock of J & J Snack Foods is held by insiders. 75.12% of the stock of J & J Snack Foods is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF



Earnings for J & J Snack Foods are expected to grow by 202.06% in the coming year, from $0.97 to $2.93 per share. The P/E ratio of J & J Snack Foods is 72.21, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.27. The P/E ratio of J & J Snack Foods is 72.21, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Staples sector average P/E ratio of about 36.39. J & J Snack Foods has a P/B Ratio of 3.20. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

