Earnings results for J.W. Mays (NASDAQ:MAYS)

J. W. Mays, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 10/08/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.32.

Analyst Opinion on J.W. Mays (NASDAQ:MAYS)

Dividend Strength: J.W. Mays (NASDAQ:MAYS)

J.W. Mays does not currently pay a dividend. J.W. Mays does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: J.W. Mays (NASDAQ:MAYS)

In the past three months, J.W. Mays insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 32.80% of the stock of J.W. Mays is held by insiders. Only 3.13% of the stock of J.W. Mays is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of J.W. Mays (NASDAQ:MAYS



The P/E ratio of J.W. Mays is 305.62, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.45. The P/E ratio of J.W. Mays is 305.62, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.47. J.W. Mays has a P/B Ratio of 0.79. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

