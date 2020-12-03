Earnings results for J.W. Mays (NASDAQ:MAYS)

J. W. Mays, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 12/03/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.06.

J.W. Mays last announced its earnings results on October 8th, 2020. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.33 million for the quarter. J.W. Mays has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. J.W. Mays has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, December 3rd, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on J.W. Mays (NASDAQ:MAYS)

Dividend Strength: J.W. Mays (NASDAQ:MAYS)

J.W. Mays does not currently pay a dividend. J.W. Mays does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: J.W. Mays (NASDAQ:MAYS)

In the past three months, J.W. Mays insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 32.80% of the stock of J.W. Mays is held by insiders. Only 3.05% of the stock of J.W. Mays is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of J.W. Mays (NASDAQ:MAYS



The P/E ratio of J.W. Mays is -51.11, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. J.W. Mays has a P/B Ratio of 0.87. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

