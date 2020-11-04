Earnings results for Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/04/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.07. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.16.

Jack Henry & Associates last released its earnings results on August 18th, 2020. The technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The business earned $410.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.58 million. Its revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Jack Henry & Associates has generated $3.86 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.5. Jack Henry & Associates has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 4th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Jack Henry & Associates in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $173.29, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 10.97%. The high price target for JKHY is $194.00 and the low price target for JKHY is $145.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 7 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Jack Henry & Associates has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.18, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 7 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $173.29, Jack Henry & Associates has a forecasted upside of 11.0% from its current price of $156.15. Jack Henry & Associates has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Jack Henry & Associates has a dividend yield of 1.13%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Jack Henry & Associates has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Jack Henry & Associates is 44.56%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Jack Henry & Associates will have a dividend payout ratio of 39.81% next year. This indicates that Jack Henry & Associates will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY)

In the past three months, Jack Henry & Associates insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.84% of the stock of Jack Henry & Associates is held by insiders. 88.87% of the stock of Jack Henry & Associates is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY



Earnings for Jack Henry & Associates are expected to grow by 15.82% in the coming year, from $3.73 to $4.32 per share. The P/E ratio of Jack Henry & Associates is 40.45, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.22. The P/E ratio of Jack Henry & Associates is 40.45, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 61.84. Jack Henry & Associates has a PEG Ratio of 4.63. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Jack Henry & Associates has a P/B Ratio of 7.72. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

