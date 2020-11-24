Earnings results for Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J)

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/24/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.3. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.48.

Analyst Opinion on Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Jacobs Engineering Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $103.44, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 1.02%. The high price target for J is $116.00 and the low price target for J is $95.00. There are currently 10 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Jacobs Engineering Group has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 10 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $103.44, Jacobs Engineering Group has a forecasted downside of 1.0% from its current price of $104.51. Jacobs Engineering Group has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J)

Jacobs Engineering Group has a dividend yield of 0.73%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Jacobs Engineering Group has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Jacobs Engineering Group is 15.05%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Jacobs Engineering Group will have a dividend payout ratio of 13.31% next year. This indicates that Jacobs Engineering Group will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J)

In the past three months, Jacobs Engineering Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.00% of the stock of Jacobs Engineering Group is held by insiders. 88.46% of the stock of Jacobs Engineering Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J



Earnings for Jacobs Engineering Group are expected to grow by 10.02% in the coming year, from $5.19 to $5.71 per share. The P/E ratio of Jacobs Engineering Group is 25.31, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.48. The P/E ratio of Jacobs Engineering Group is 25.31, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Construction sector average P/E ratio of about 33.11. Jacobs Engineering Group has a PEG Ratio of 2.15. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Jacobs Engineering Group has a P/B Ratio of 2.46. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

