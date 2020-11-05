Earnings results for James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX)

James Hardie Industries plc. is estimated to report earnings on 11/05/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.22.

James Hardie Industries last issued its quarterly earnings data on August 10th, 2020. The construction company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The company earned $626.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635 million. James Hardie Industries has generated $0.73 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.0. James Hardie Industries has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 5th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for James Hardie Industries in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $23.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 13.70%. The high price target for JHX is $23.00 and the low price target for JHX is $23.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

James Hardie Industries has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.71, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $23.00, James Hardie Industries has a forecasted downside of 13.7% from its current price of $26.65. James Hardie Industries has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX)

James Hardie Industries has a dividend yield of 0.38%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. James Hardie Industries does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of James Hardie Industries is 13.70%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, James Hardie Industries will have a dividend payout ratio of 10.42% next year. This indicates that James Hardie Industries will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX)

In the past three months, James Hardie Industries insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.02% of the stock of James Hardie Industries is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX



Earnings for James Hardie Industries are expected to grow by 9.09% in the coming year, from $0.88 to $0.96 per share. The P/E ratio of James Hardie Industries is 74.03, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.27. The P/E ratio of James Hardie Industries is 74.03, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Construction sector average P/E ratio of about 31.35. James Hardie Industries has a P/B Ratio of 11.39. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

