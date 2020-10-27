Earnings results for James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR)

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. is expected* to report earnings on 10/28/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.5. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.73.

James River Group last announced its earnings results on July 29th, 2020. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. The company earned $186.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.85 million. James River Group has generated $1.40 earnings per share over the last year. James River Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 28th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for James River Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $50.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 5.20%. The high price target for JRVR is $55.00 and the low price target for JRVR is $40.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

James River Group has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.40, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $50.00, James River Group has a forecasted downside of 5.2% from its current price of $52.74. James River Group has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR)

James River Group pays a meaningful dividend of 2.20%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. James River Group has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of James River Group is 85.71%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on earnings estimates, James River Group will have a dividend payout ratio of 50.42% next year. This indicates that James River Group will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR)

In the past three months, James River Group insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,905,500.00 in company stock. Only 3.50% of the stock of James River Group is held by insiders. 98.72% of the stock of James River Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR



Earnings for James River Group are expected to grow by 14.42% in the coming year, from $2.08 to $2.38 per share. The P/E ratio of James River Group is -251.13, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of James River Group is -251.13, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. James River Group has a P/B Ratio of 2.06. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here