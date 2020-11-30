Earnings results for JanOne (NASDAQ:JAN)

JanOne Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 11/30/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-1.12.

Analyst Opinion on JanOne (NASDAQ:JAN)

Dividend Strength: JanOne (NASDAQ:JAN)

JanOne does not currently pay a dividend. JanOne does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: JanOne (NASDAQ:JAN)

In the past three months, JanOne insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 16.20% of the stock of JanOne is held by insiders. Only 0.75% of the stock of JanOne is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of JanOne (NASDAQ:JAN



JanOne has a P/B Ratio of 0.83. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

