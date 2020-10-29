Earnings results for Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG)

Janus Henderson Group plc is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.64. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.64.

Janus Henderson Group last issued its quarterly earnings results on July 29th, 2020. The reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $518 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.31 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Janus Henderson Group has generated $2.47 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.7. Janus Henderson Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Janus Henderson Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $20.89, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 16.57%. The high price target for JHG is $26.00 and the low price target for JHG is $13.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 8 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Janus Henderson Group has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 8 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $20.89, Janus Henderson Group has a forecasted downside of 16.6% from its current price of $25.04. Janus Henderson Group has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG)

Janus Henderson Group is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 5.56%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Janus Henderson Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Janus Henderson Group is 58.30%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Janus Henderson Group will have a dividend payout ratio of 56.03% next year. This indicates that Janus Henderson Group will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG)

In the past three months, Janus Henderson Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.08% of the stock of Janus Henderson Group is held by insiders. 69.59% of the stock of Janus Henderson Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG



Earnings for Janus Henderson Group are expected to decrease by -0.77% in the coming year, from $2.59 to $2.57 per share. The P/E ratio of Janus Henderson Group is 67.68, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.65. The P/E ratio of Janus Henderson Group is 67.68, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 17.36. Janus Henderson Group has a PEG Ratio of 6.65. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Janus Henderson Group has a P/B Ratio of 0.96. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here