Earnings results for JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

JBG SMITH Properties is estimated to report earnings on 11/03/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.29. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.44.

JBG SMITH Properties last released its earnings data on August 4th, 2020. The reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.26. JBG SMITH Properties has generated $1.61 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.4. JBG SMITH Properties has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 3rd, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for JBG SMITH Properties in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $32.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 33.61%. The high price target for JBGS is $32.00 and the low price target for JBGS is $32.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

JBG SMITH Properties has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $32.00, JBG SMITH Properties has a forecasted upside of 33.6% from its current price of $23.95. JBG SMITH Properties has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

JBG SMITH Properties pays a meaningful dividend of 3.85%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. JBG SMITH Properties has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of JBG SMITH Properties is 55.90%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, JBG SMITH Properties will have a dividend payout ratio of 71.43% next year. This indicates that JBG SMITH Properties will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

In the past three months, JBG SMITH Properties insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $1,779,270.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 8.25% of the stock of JBG SMITH Properties is held by insiders. 82.07% of the stock of JBG SMITH Properties is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS



Earnings for JBG SMITH Properties are expected to grow by 4.13% in the coming year, from $1.21 to $1.26 per share. The P/E ratio of JBG SMITH Properties is 68.43, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.88. The P/E ratio of JBG SMITH Properties is 68.43, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.39. JBG SMITH Properties has a PEG Ratio of 2.78. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. JBG SMITH Properties has a P/B Ratio of 0.95. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

