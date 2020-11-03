Earnings results for JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/03/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.43. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.26.

JELD-WEN last issued its earnings results on August 4th, 2020. The reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.29. The company earned $992.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.53 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. JELD-WEN has generated $1.20 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.1. JELD-WEN has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 3rd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for JELD-WEN in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $18.46, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 18.40%. The high price target for JELD is $32.00 and the low price target for JELD is $9.50. There are currently 1 sell rating, 8 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD)

JELD-WEN does not currently pay a dividend. JELD-WEN does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD)

In the past three months, JELD-WEN insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.19% of the stock of JELD-WEN is held by insiders. 60.98% of the stock of JELD-WEN is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD



Earnings for JELD-WEN are expected to grow by 25.55% in the coming year, from $1.37 to $1.72 per share. The P/E ratio of JELD-WEN is 47.13, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.88. The P/E ratio of JELD-WEN is 47.13, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Construction sector average P/E ratio of about 30.62. JELD-WEN has a PEG Ratio of 0.91. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. JELD-WEN has a P/B Ratio of 2.80. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

