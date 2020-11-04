Earnings results for Jernigan Capital (NYSE:JCAP)

Jernigan Capital, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 11/04/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.1. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.44.

Jernigan Capital last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 6th, 2020. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.40. Jernigan Capital has generated $1.90 earnings per share over the last year. Jernigan Capital has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 4th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Jernigan Capital (NYSE:JCAP)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Jernigan Capital in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $18.10, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 5.11%. The high price target for JCAP is $20.00 and the low price target for JCAP is $17.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Jernigan Capital has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.33, and is based on 1 buy rating, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $18.10, Jernigan Capital has a forecasted upside of 5.1% from its current price of $17.22. Jernigan Capital has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Jernigan Capital (NYSE:JCAP)

Jernigan Capital does not currently pay a dividend. Jernigan Capital does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Jernigan Capital (NYSE:JCAP)

In the past three months, Jernigan Capital insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.89% of the stock of Jernigan Capital is held by insiders. 77.54% of the stock of Jernigan Capital is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Jernigan Capital (NYSE:JCAP



Earnings for Jernigan Capital are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.15) to $0.57 per share. The P/E ratio of Jernigan Capital is -7.09, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Jernigan Capital is -7.09, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Jernigan Capital has a P/B Ratio of 0.95. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here