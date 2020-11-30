Earnings results for Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN)

Jiayin Group Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/30/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.09. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.2.

Jiayin Group last released its earnings data on September 2nd, 2020. The reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm earned $34.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45 million. Jiayin Group has generated $1.44 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.4. Jiayin Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, November 30th, 2020. Jiayin Group will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, November 30th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Jiayin Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $2.40, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 36.34%. The high price target for JFIN is $2.40 and the low price target for JFIN is $2.40. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN)

Jiayin Group does not currently pay a dividend. Jiayin Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN)

In the past three months, Jiayin Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.26% of the stock of Jiayin Group is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN



Earnings for Jiayin Group are expected to grow by 100.00% in the coming year, from $0.40 to $0.80 per share. The P/E ratio of Jiayin Group is 7.39, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.85 and a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 77.09.

