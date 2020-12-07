Earnings results for JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS)

JinkoSolar Holding Company Limited is expected* to report earnings on 12/07/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.85. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.65.

JinkoSolar last posted its quarterly earnings results on September 23rd, 2020. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.80. The firm earned $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Its revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. JinkoSolar has generated $2.79 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.0. JinkoSolar has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, December 7th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for JinkoSolar in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $22.63, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 63.15%. The high price target for JKS is $32.00 and the low price target for JKS is $6.88. There are currently 2 sell ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS)

JinkoSolar does not currently pay a dividend. JinkoSolar does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS)

In the past three months, JinkoSolar insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 57.47% of the stock of JinkoSolar is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS



Earnings for JinkoSolar are expected to grow by 24.49% in the coming year, from $2.94 to $3.66 per share. The P/E ratio of JinkoSolar is 21.03, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.34. The P/E ratio of JinkoSolar is 21.03, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Oils/Energy sector average P/E ratio of about 19.15. JinkoSolar has a P/B Ratio of 1.51. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

