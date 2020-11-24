Earnings results for JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS)

JinkoSolar Holding Company Limited is estimated to report earnings on 11/24/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.85. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.65.

JinkoSolar last posted its quarterly earnings results on September 23rd, 2020. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. JinkoSolar has generated $2.79 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.0. JinkoSolar has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 24th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for JinkoSolar in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $22.63, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 66.25%. The high price target for JKS is $32.00 and the low price target for JKS is $6.88. There are currently 2 sell ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

JinkoSolar has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.33, and is based on 4 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $22.63, JinkoSolar has a forecasted downside of 66.3% from its current price of $67.05. JinkoSolar has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS)

JinkoSolar does not currently pay a dividend. JinkoSolar does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS)

In the past three months, JinkoSolar insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 56.67% of the stock of JinkoSolar is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS



Earnings for JinkoSolar are expected to grow by 24.49% in the coming year, from $2.94 to $3.66 per share. The P/E ratio of JinkoSolar is 22.96, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.49. The P/E ratio of JinkoSolar is 22.96, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Oils/Energy sector average P/E ratio of about 18.30. JinkoSolar has a P/B Ratio of 1.65. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here