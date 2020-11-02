Earnings results for JMP Group (NASDAQ:AGRX)

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 11/02/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.18. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.08.

Agile Therapeutics last posted its earnings data on August 11th, 2020. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Agile Therapeutics has generated ($0.38) earnings per share over the last year. Agile Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 2nd, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Agile Therapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $7.75, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 184.93%. The high price target for AGRX is $9.00 and the low price target for AGRX is $6.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX)

Agile Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. Agile Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX)

In the past three months, Agile Therapeutics insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $25,650.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 8.50% of the stock of Agile Therapeutics is held by insiders. 44.10% of the stock of Agile Therapeutics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX)



Earnings for Agile Therapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.64) to ($0.60) per share. The P/E ratio of Agile Therapeutics is -6.80, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Agile Therapeutics is -6.80, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Agile Therapeutics has a P/B Ratio of 3.53. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

