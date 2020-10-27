Earnings results for JMP Group (NYSE:JMP)

JMP Group LLC is estimated to report earnings on 10/28/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.05. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.1.

JMP Group last released its earnings data on July 29th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $29.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.70 million. JMP Group has generated ($0.04) earnings per share over the last year. JMP Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 28th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on JMP Group (NYSE:JMP)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for JMP Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $3.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 39.44%. The high price target for JMP is $3.50 and the low price target for JMP is $3.50. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

JMP Group has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $3.50, JMP Group has a forecasted upside of 39.4% from its current price of $2.51. JMP Group has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: JMP Group (NYSE:JMP)

JMP Group does not currently pay a dividend. JMP Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: JMP Group (NYSE:JMP)

In the past three months, JMP Group insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $565,999.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. 58.67% of the stock of JMP Group is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 6.70% of the stock of JMP Group is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of JMP Group (NYSE:JMP



Earnings for JMP Group are expected to grow by 30.43% in the coming year, from $0.23 to $0.30 per share. The P/E ratio of JMP Group is -2.32, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of JMP Group is -2.32, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. JMP Group has a PEG Ratio of 1.09. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. JMP Group has a P/B Ratio of 0.79. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here