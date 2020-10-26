Earnings results for John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS)

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/26/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.12.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son last issued its quarterly earnings data on August 20th, 2020. The reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.2. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, October 26th, 2020. John B. Sanfilippo & Son will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, October 27th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $100.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 30.96%. The high price target for JBSS is $100.00 and the low price target for JBSS is $100.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

John B. Sanfilippo & Son has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $100.00, John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a forecasted upside of 31.0% from its current price of $76.36. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS)

John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a dividend yield of 0.85%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years.

Insiders buying/selling: John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS)

In the past three months, John B. Sanfilippo & Son insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 22.02% of the stock of John B. Sanfilippo & Son is held by insiders. 72.99% of the stock of John B. Sanfilippo & Son is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS



The P/E ratio of John B. Sanfilippo & Son is 16.25, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.68. The P/E ratio of John B. Sanfilippo & Son is 16.25, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Staples sector average P/E ratio of about 37.06. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a P/B Ratio of 3.66. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

