Earnings results for John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT)

John Bean Technologies Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 10/27/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.71. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.28.

John Bean Technologies last issued its earnings data on July 27th, 2020. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.35. The company earned $412 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.37 million. Its revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. John Bean Technologies has generated $4.96 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.3. John Bean Technologies has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, October 27th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for John Bean Technologies in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $105.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 21.21%. The high price target for JBT is $110.00 and the low price target for JBT is $100.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

John Bean Technologies has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $105.00, John Bean Technologies has a forecasted upside of 21.2% from its current price of $86.63. John Bean Technologies has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT)

John Bean Technologies has a dividend yield of 0.45%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. John Bean Technologies has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of John Bean Technologies is 8.06%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, John Bean Technologies will have a dividend payout ratio of 9.37% next year. This indicates that John Bean Technologies will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT)

In the past three months, John Bean Technologies insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $882,719.00 in company stock. Only 2.20% of the stock of John Bean Technologies is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT



Earnings for John Bean Technologies are expected to grow by 9.77% in the coming year, from $3.89 to $4.27 per share. The P/E ratio of John Bean Technologies is 20.34, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.34. The P/E ratio of John Bean Technologies is 20.34, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 31.06. John Bean Technologies has a PEG Ratio of 4.05. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. John Bean Technologies has a P/B Ratio of 4.82. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

