Earnings results for Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI)

Johnson Controls International plc is expected* to report earnings on 11/03/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.73. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.78.

Johnson Controls International last posted its quarterly earnings data on July 31st, 2020. The reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. Its revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Johnson Controls International has generated $1.96 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.1. Johnson Controls International has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 3rd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI)

17 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Johnson Controls International in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $41.40, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 5.78%. The high price target for JCI is $48.00 and the low price target for JCI is $34.00. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 12 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Johnson Controls International has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.71, and is based on 12 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $41.40, Johnson Controls International has a forecasted downside of 5.8% from its current price of $43.94. Johnson Controls International has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI)

Johnson Controls International pays a meaningful dividend of 2.46%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Johnson Controls International has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Johnson Controls International is 53.06%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Johnson Controls International will have a dividend payout ratio of 43.70% next year. This indicates that Johnson Controls International will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI)

In the past three months, Johnson Controls International insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $3,997,380.00 in company stock. Only 0.61% of the stock of Johnson Controls International is held by insiders. 89.79% of the stock of Johnson Controls International is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI



Earnings for Johnson Controls International are expected to grow by 8.18% in the coming year, from $2.20 to $2.38 per share. The P/E ratio of Johnson Controls International is 43.08, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.88. The P/E ratio of Johnson Controls International is 43.08, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 30.34. Johnson Controls International has a PEG Ratio of 2.23. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Johnson Controls International has a P/B Ratio of 1.68. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

