Earnings results for Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE)

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/06/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.37. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $2.9.

Jounce Therapeutics last released its earnings data on August 7th, 2020. The reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.10. Jounce Therapeutics has generated $1.66 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.4. Jounce Therapeutics has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, November 6th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Jounce Therapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $16.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 112.95%. The high price target for JNCE is $28.00 and the low price target for JNCE is $9.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Jounce Therapeutics has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.20, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $16.33, Jounce Therapeutics has a forecasted upside of 113.0% from its current price of $7.67. Jounce Therapeutics has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE)

Jounce Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. Jounce Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE)

In the past three months, Jounce Therapeutics insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $176,378.00 in company stock. 43.96% of the stock of Jounce Therapeutics is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 74.08% of the stock of Jounce Therapeutics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE



Earnings for Jounce Therapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($3.05) to ($2.44) per share. The P/E ratio of Jounce Therapeutics is 12.37, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.72. The P/E ratio of Jounce Therapeutics is 12.37, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 28.32. Jounce Therapeutics has a P/B Ratio of 1.46. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

