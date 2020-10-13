Earnings results for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

J P Morgan Chase & Co is expected* to report earnings on 10/13/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 9 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.26. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $2.68.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. last announced its quarterly earnings data on July 14th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The firm earned $32.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.23 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has generated $10.48 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.8. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, October 13th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

24 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $111.32, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 8.67%. The high price target for JPM is $135.00 and the low price target for JPM is $80.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 6 hold ratings and 17 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.” JPMorgan Chase & Co. also publishes sell-side equities research reports and recommendations about other companies, which can be viewed at this link.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 17 buy ratings, 6 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $111.32, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a forecasted upside of 8.7% from its current price of $102.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has been the subject of 7 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. pays a meaningful dividend of 3.56%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has been increasing its dividend for 9 years. The dividend payout ratio of JPMorgan Chase & Co. is 34.35%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, JPMorgan Chase & Co. will have a dividend payout ratio of 43.27% next year. This indicates that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

In the past three months, JPMorgan Chase & Co. insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,443,614.00 in company stock. Only 0.78% of the stock of JPMorgan Chase & Co. is held by insiders. 69.35% of the stock of JPMorgan Chase & Co. is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM



Earnings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. are expected to grow by 39.60% in the coming year, from $5.96 to $8.32 per share. The P/E ratio of JPMorgan Chase & Co. is 13.82, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.91. The P/E ratio of JPMorgan Chase & Co. is 13.82, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a PEG Ratio of 3.25. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a P/B Ratio of 1.37. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

