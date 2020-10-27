Earnings results for Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR)

Juniper Networks, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/27/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.32. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.36.

Juniper Networks last announced its earnings results on July 28th, 2020. The network equipment provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Its revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Juniper Networks has generated $1.21 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.5. Juniper Networks has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, October 27th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR)

19 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Juniper Networks in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $24.98, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 14.10%. The high price target for JNPR is $30.00 and the low price target for JNPR is $17.00. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 8 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR)

Juniper Networks pays a meaningful dividend of 3.59%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Juniper Networks has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Juniper Networks is 66.12%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Juniper Networks will have a dividend payout ratio of 60.61% next year. This indicates that Juniper Networks will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR)

In the past three months, Juniper Networks insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $207,991.00 in company stock. Only 1.20% of the stock of Juniper Networks is held by insiders. 90.39% of the stock of Juniper Networks is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR



Earnings for Juniper Networks are expected to grow by 16.81% in the coming year, from $1.13 to $1.32 per share. The P/E ratio of Juniper Networks is 21.46, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.34. The P/E ratio of Juniper Networks is 21.46, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 64.99. Juniper Networks has a PEG Ratio of 2.45. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Juniper Networks has a P/B Ratio of 1.59. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

