Earnings results for K12 (NYSE:LRN)

K12 Inc is expected* to report earnings on 10/26/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.34. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.25.

K12 last announced its earnings results on August 11th, 2020. The reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. The company earned $268.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.47 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. K12 has generated $0.60 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.0. K12 has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, October 26th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on K12 (NYSE:LRN)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for K12 in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $55.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 91.64%. The high price target for LRN is $60.00 and the low price target for LRN is $45.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

K12 has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $55.00, K12 has a forecasted upside of 91.6% from its current price of $28.70. K12 has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: K12 (NYSE:LRN)

K12 does not currently pay a dividend. K12 does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: K12 (NYSE:LRN)

In the past three months, K12 insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $656,676.00 in company stock. Only 5.75% of the stock of K12 is held by insiders. 89.24% of the stock of K12 is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of K12 (NYSE:LRN)



Earnings for K12 are expected to grow by 10.62% in the coming year, from $1.13 to $1.25 per share. The P/E ratio of K12 is 47.05, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.68. The P/E ratio of K12 is 47.05, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 56.50. K12 has a PEG Ratio of 1.28. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. K12 has a P/B Ratio of 1.74. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

