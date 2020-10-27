Earnings results for Kadant (NYSE:KAI)

Kadant Inc is expected* to report earnings on 10/27/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.99. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.41.

Kadant last issued its quarterly earnings data on July 28th, 2020. The industrial products company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $152.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.86 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Kadant has generated $5.36 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.5. Kadant has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, October 27th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Kadant (NYSE:KAI)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Kadant in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $100.67, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 14.20%. The high price target for KAI is $105.00 and the low price target for KAI is $95.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Kadant has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $100.67, Kadant has a forecasted downside of 14.2% from its current price of $117.33. Kadant has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Kadant (NYSE:KAI)

Kadant has a dividend yield of 0.80%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Kadant does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Kadant is 17.91%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Kadant will have a dividend payout ratio of 19.24% next year. This indicates that Kadant will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Kadant (NYSE:KAI)

In the past three months, Kadant insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $664,090.00 in company stock. Only 2.30% of the stock of Kadant is held by insiders. 95.60% of the stock of Kadant is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Kadant (NYSE:KAI



Earnings for Kadant are expected to grow by 14.19% in the coming year, from $4.37 to $4.99 per share. The P/E ratio of Kadant is 27.54, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.34. The P/E ratio of Kadant is 27.54, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 31.06. Kadant has a PEG Ratio of 3.36. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Kadant has a P/B Ratio of 3.10. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

