Earnings results for Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU)

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 10/21/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.8199999999999998.

Kaiser Aluminum last announced its earnings results on July 22nd, 2020. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $275.70 million for the quarter. Kaiser Aluminum has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.9. Kaiser Aluminum has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 21st, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Kaiser Aluminum in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $92.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 42.57%. The high price target for KALU is $92.00 and the low price target for KALU is $92.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Kaiser Aluminum has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $92.00, Kaiser Aluminum has a forecasted upside of 42.6% from its current price of $64.53. Kaiser Aluminum has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU)

Kaiser Aluminum is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.10%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Kaiser Aluminum has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years.

Insiders buying/selling: Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU)

In the past three months, Kaiser Aluminum insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $132,500.00 in company stock. Only 1.40% of the stock of Kaiser Aluminum is held by insiders. 97.39% of the stock of Kaiser Aluminum is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

The P/E ratio of Kaiser Aluminum is 27.94, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.70. The P/E ratio of Kaiser Aluminum is 27.94, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 30.75. Kaiser Aluminum has a P/B Ratio of 1.40. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

