Earnings results for Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO)

Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, hasn’t provided us with the upcoming earnings report date.

Kaleido Biosciences last issued its earnings results on November 6th, 2020. The reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.03. Kaleido Biosciences has generated ($3.36) earnings per share over the last year. Kaleido Biosciences has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, March 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Kaleido Biosciences in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $8.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 31.15%. The high price target for KLDO is $8.00 and the low price target for KLDO is $8.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO)

Kaleido Biosciences does not currently pay a dividend. Kaleido Biosciences does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO)

In the past three months, Kaleido Biosciences insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 10.00% of the stock of Kaleido Biosciences is held by insiders. 80.79% of the stock of Kaleido Biosciences is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO



Earnings for Kaleido Biosciences are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.19) to ($1.87) per share. The P/E ratio of Kaleido Biosciences is -2.33, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

