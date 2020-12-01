Earnings results for KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV)

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 12/01/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.7. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.33.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals last issued its quarterly earnings data on September 14th, 2020. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.01. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has generated ($1.64) earnings per share over the last year. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, December 1st, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $31.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 67.47%. The high price target for KALV is $39.00 and the low price target for KALV is $25.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV)

KalVista Pharmaceuticals does not currently pay a dividend. KalVista Pharmaceuticals does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV)

In the past three months, KalVista Pharmaceuticals insiders have bought 267.28% more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $1,994,427.00 in company stock and sold $543,028.00 in company stock. Only 18.00% of the stock of KalVista Pharmaceuticals is held by insiders. 89.09% of the stock of KalVista Pharmaceuticals is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV



Earnings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($2.78) to ($3.36) per share. The P/E ratio of KalVista Pharmaceuticals is -10.22, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a P/B Ratio of 3.99. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

